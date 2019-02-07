UPDATE 1-Publicis shares slump on French advertiser's weaker revenue

* Shares slump, among worst performers in Europe

* Publicis Q4 revenues well below forecasts

* Shares of rivals also dragged lower (Adds more detail and background)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Publicis shares slumped by more than 10 percent on Thursday, as the French advertiser’s weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue failed to convince investors and analysts.

The world’s third-biggest advertising firm on Wednesday reported a 0.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net revenue to about 2.49 billion euros ($2.83 billion), excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange, far below market expectations of growth of 2.5 percent.

Publicis shares were down around 12 percent in early trading - among the worst performers in both Europe and France.

Shares in British rival WPP also fell, while the stock prices of Publicis’ U.S. rivals Omnicom and Interpublic dropped during New York trading.

Publicis increased its full-year operating margin rate by 0.60 percentage points to 16.7 percent, above its own targets and strengthening its position as the most profitable ad group compared to WPP and Omnicom.

But its overall results failed to convince investors.

JP Morgan cut its rating on Publicis to “neutral”, due to what it described as “weak top-line” momentum at the group.

“We sold out of our Publicis shares back in 2017, when the sector started to suffer from a drop in margins and lack of growth, and those weak trends remain in place,” Gregoire Laverne, fund manager at Roche Brune Asset Management, said. ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Additional reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Alexander Smith)