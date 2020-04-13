Cyclical Consumer Goods
Publicis to slash costs, dividend after weaker Q1 sales

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Publicis said on Monday it planned to slash costs by 500 million euros ($545 million) and to halve its dividend after it posted lower first-quarter revenue due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales at the world’s third-biggest advertising company, which had originally planned to publish its quarterly figures on April 23, were down 2.9% on an organic basis in the first quarter to 2.48 billion euros.

Publicis said it was unable to give financial guidance due to the fallout from the pandemic.

$1 = 0.9170 euros Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark Potter

