UPDATE 1-Publicis to slash costs, dividend as coronavirus hammers Q1 sales

* Sales down 2.9% on organic basis to 2.48 billion euros

* Sees cost reduction plan of 500 million euros

* Dividend to be cut by 50% (Adding details)

By Matthias Blamont

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Publicis on Monday said it had planned to slash costs by 500 million euros ($545 million) and to halve its dividend after it posted lower first-quarter revenue as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sales at the world’s third-biggest advertising company, which had originally planned to publish its quarterly figures on April 23, were down 2.9% on an organic basis in the first quarter to 2.48 billion euros.

Revenue was down 9.2% in Europe and down 1.9% in the Asia Pacific region while up 0.5% in North America.

Publicis, which competes against bigger rivals WPP and Omnicom, said it was still unable to give financial guidance due to the fallout from the pandemic

“We had a sound start to the year which confirms our business model,” Chief Executive Arthur Sadoun told reporters. “But in March, we started to face big difficulties, notably in Europe.”

The cancellation of major sporting events and the decimation of the luxury, entertainment and travel industries are delivering a hammer blow to a global advertising industry that was already reeling from years of tech-led turmoil.

Last month, WPP pulled its dividend and share buyback and withdrew its 2020 guidance.

On Monday, Sadoun said Publicis would put a freeze on new hires, reduce use of freelancers, delay promoting staff and review contracts with suppliers to save money.

The company would review capital allocation country by country, he said, adding the cost reduction plan was expected to deliver its full impact this year.

Publicis also said it would propose cutting its dividend to 1.15 euros per share from 2.3 euros previously at its annual general meeting due on May 27.

($1 = 0.9170 euros)