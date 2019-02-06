UPDATE 2-Greece's Public Power gets two binding bids in coal plants sale

* Two binding bids in coal plants sale-minister

* One bid from Greece’s GEK Terna, Czech Seven Energy, sources say

* Second bid by Greek industrial group Mytilineos-sources

* Bids are now being evaluated (Adds minister, detail on bids)

By Angeliki Koutantou

ATHENS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Two investors have submitted binding bids for three coal-fired plants that Public Power Corp. (PPC) is selling to help boost competition in the energy market, Greece’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

The bid deadline for the sale, a term under Greece’s post-bailout surveillance by its lenders, had been repeatedly pushed back since the tender was launched last year for various reasons. The latest deadline expired on Wednesday.

“Two bids have been submitted. They are now at the evaluation stage,” Greek energy minister George Stathakis told state broadcaster ERT.

PPC is selling two plants in the town of Megalopoli on the southern Peloponnese along with another plant and a licence to build a new one in Meliti, northern Greece, after an European Union court ruled that the utility had abused its dominant position in the coal market.

Greek group GEK Terna, jointly with Czech company Seven Energy, submitted one of the bids, a government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. A source close to the sale said that GEK Terna bid for all the assets on sale.

The other bidder was Greek industrial group Mytilineos , the government official said. Mytilineos was not available for comment but an official with knowledge of the matter said the group bid only for the plant in Meliti.

PPC, which is 51 percent state-owned, and the energy ministry are handling the divestment and the European Commission is overseeing the process.

PPC had shortlisted six investors in the sale. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Louise Heavens)