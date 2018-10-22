CORRECTED-Mexico's Liverpool 3rd-qtr net profit climbs 52 percent

(Corrects headline to net profit, not revenue)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool on Monday reported a 52.3 percent jump in third-quarter net profit compared with the year-earlier period, when it suffered damages from powerful earthquakes that struck Mexico.

The company said that net profit was 1.9 billion pesos ($102 million) between July and September this year, while revenue was 29.2 billion pesos.