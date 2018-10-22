FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Mexico's Liverpool 3rd-qtr net profit climbs 52 percent

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to net profit, not revenue)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool on Monday reported a 52.3 percent jump in third-quarter net profit compared with the year-earlier period, when it suffered damages from powerful earthquakes that struck Mexico.

The company said that net profit was 1.9 billion pesos ($102 million) between July and September this year, while revenue was 29.2 billion pesos.

$1 = 18.7175 pesos at end-September Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham

