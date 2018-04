April 19 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Thursday said he would not implement pension cuts and labor reforms sought by the bankrupt U.S. territory’s oversight board.

In a written statement, Rossello said, “We will not propose any bill that reduces vacation and/or sick leave,” adding that it was “wrong and immoral to reduce the benefits” of public pensioners. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)