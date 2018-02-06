FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 11:30 PM / in 2 hours

REFILE-Puerto Rico oversight board wants changes to island's fiscal plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week in first sentence)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board told the bankrupt island’s governor on Monday to make changes to his proposed fiscal turnaround plan, including more details on structural reforms such as labor, taxes and infrastructure.

In a letter to Governor Ricardo Rossello, the federally-appointed, seven-member panel also said the governor should make room in the plan for a $1.3 billion emergency reserve fund in light of economic losses caused by Hurricane Maria in September 2017. (Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by G Crosse)

