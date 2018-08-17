FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 17, 2018 / 10:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. judge rules against Puerto Rico retirement system bondholders

Luis Valentin Ortiz

2 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Friday ruled against a group of bondholders that bought debt issued by Puerto Rico’s largest public pension, the Employees Retirement System (ERS), denying their ability to hold claim on property used as collateral.

With roughly $120 billion in debt and pension liabilities, Puerto Rico filed for bankruptcy protection under a court-ordered process created under the so-called PRO MESA Act.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who presides over Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy process, stated ERS bondholders “do not possess a perfected security interest” over property pledged by the bankrupt public entity to pay its debt.

According to Swain, “any security interest held by” this group of bondholders over ERS revenues is “invalidated and unenforceable.”

The ruling lands yet another blow to Puerto Rico bondholders who seek to minimize their losses amid the U.S. commonwealth’s record municipal bankruptcy.

ERS bondholders had argued otherwise, claiming they had a right to receive payments out of ERS’s revenue sources, particularly employer remittances into the pension system.

The Puerto Rico government, meanwhile, had acknowledged at one point that ERS bondholders had valid and enforceable claims over employer contributions, but later asserted they were not properly validated.

Puerto Rico’s pension systems have almost no cash and a nearly 100 percent funding shortfall that is thought to be the largest ever for comparably-sized U.S. public pensions. The government moved to a pay-as-you-go basis, a system in which pension benefits are paid out of the island’s general fund, to the tune of roughly $1.5 billion a year. (Reporting By Luis Valentin Ortiz Editing by Daniel Bases and Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.