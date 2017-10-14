FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Assured Guaranty withdraws PREPA lawsuit in Hurricane Maria aftermath
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2017 / 12:48 AM / 8 days ago

Assured Guaranty withdraws PREPA lawsuit in Hurricane Maria aftermath

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd said on Friday it voluntarily withdrew its lawsuit against Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) over the failure to apply pledged revenue to the payment of bonds because of the utility’s need to focus on restoring the power grid damaged by Hurricane Maria.

The bond insurer said it is not appropriate to be litigating these issues while continued emergency efforts are needed to restore electricity on the U.S. territory.

The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 7, claimed that PREPA’s failure to apply the revenues to the payment of the revenue bonds was “inconsistent” with the Special Revenues Provisions of the bankruptcy code and a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Assured Guaranty said if PREPA fails to resume timely payment of its bonds, under terms of the Special Revenues Provision, that after restoration of the electric system it may refile the lawsuit.

In April, PREPA signed a deal to restructure $8.9 billion in debt through new bonds with longer maturities. Assured Guaranty funded a surety to protect against defaults. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.