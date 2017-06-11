FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Puerto Ricans vote overwhelmingly to apply for U.S. statehood
June 11, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 2 months ago

RPT-Puerto Ricans vote overwhelmingly to apply for U.S. statehood

1 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution)

SAN JUAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to apply to Congress to become the 51st state, election officials said, although less than a quarter of eligible voters cast ballots in the plebiscite.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said voters in the economically troubled U.S. island territory were sending a strong message to Congress. But Puerto Rico is seen as a low priority in Washington. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Peter Cooney)

