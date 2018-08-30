FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge rejects bid to block end of aid to Puerto Rico storm evacuees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request to block the U.S. government from cutting off aid to hundreds of Puerto Rican families who fled the hurricane-ravaged island in 2017 and have been living in hotels and motels across the United States.

But U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman in Worcester, Massachusetts, ordered the government to continue providing assistance to people who were forced to leave their homes because of Hurricane Maria until Sept. 13 so they could prepare. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

