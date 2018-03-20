FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 20, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Puerto Rico utility PREPA taps Walter Higgins as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s bankrupt power authority, PREPA, has appointed Walter Higgins as its new chief executive officer, the utility said on Tuesday, the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s destruction of the island’s power grid.

Higgins was CEO of Ascendant Group Ltd, a Bermuda-based energy and infrastructure holding company, from 2012 to 2016, and has 40 years of experience in energy industry management roles, PREPA said in a statement.

Hurricane Maria cut electricity to all of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million American citizens when it struck in September. Former CEO Ricardo Ramos stepped down in November. (Reporting by Nick Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.