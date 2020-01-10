Strong, 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico

YAUCO, Puerto Rico, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake cracked walls and brought down power lines in Puerto Rico on Friday as the Caribbean island recovered from its worst quake in over a century on Tuesday.

The latest temblor took place at 6:26 p.m. (5:26 p.m. EST), with its epicentre around 4 km (2.5 miles) from Indios on the island’s southern coast, the U.S. Geological Service reported.

Local residents posted tweets showing damage from the quake, which one described as “super strong.”

The temblor followed Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed at least one person, destroyed or damaged about 300 homes and knocked out power across the island. (Reporting by Ricardo Ortiz in Yauco, Puerto Rico Additional reporting by Andrew Hay in New Mexico Editing by Matthew Lewis)