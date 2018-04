April 18 (Reuters) - The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the island’s power company, said Wednesday that a major power line failure in the southern part of the U.S. island territory knocked out electric service to almost all customers.

PREPA said in a statement it expects to restore service to customers in 24 to 36 hours.