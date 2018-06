June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pulmonx Inc’s valves to treat a severe form of obstructive lung disease, most often characterized by shortness of breath.

Treatment for severe emphysema, which damages air sacs in the lungs and limits patients breathing ability, is currently limited to capsules and inhalers. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)