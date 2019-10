Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 5.7% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by higher costs.

The company’s net income fell to $273.1 million, or 99 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $289.5 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 2.3% to $2.71 billion.