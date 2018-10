Oct 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc reported a 63 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as it reined in rising building costs and revenue jumped by almost a quarter.

The No.3 U.S. homebuilder’s net income rose to $289.5 million, or $1.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $177.5 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 24.3 percent to $2.65 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)