Company News
January 29, 2019 / 11:40 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Homebuilder PulteGroup's quarterly revenue rises 7 pct

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc reported a 7.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as the homebuilder sold more homes at higher prices.

The No.3 U.S. homebuilder’s net income rose to $237.6 million, or 84 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $77.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last year the company’s net income included a a $57 million pre-tax charge and $181 million related to income tax charges.

Total revenue rose to $2.99 billion from $2.79 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

