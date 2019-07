July 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc on Tuesday posted a 26% fall in second-quarter profit on lower home sales, as the U.S. homebuilder’s higher prices kept buyers out of the market.

Net income fell to $241.0 million, or 86 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $324.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3% to $2.49 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)