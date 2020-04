April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc withdrew its 2020 forecast on Thursday, citing a hit to demand from the coronavirus crisis that has put millions of Americans out of work.

The company said net income rose to $203.7 million, or 74 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $166.8 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 15% to $2.29 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)