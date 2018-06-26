Puma Biotech says Europe likely to approve breast cancer drug

June 26 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc said on Tuesday a committee of the European Medicines Agency was likely to give positive opinion on its breast cancer drug, five months after the regulator recommended against approving it.

The decision followed a reexamination of the negative opinion announced by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in February, the company said.

The committee will hold a final vote at its next meeting, Puma said.

Last year, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Puma’s experimental breast cancer drug, neratinib, that lowers the risk of the disease returning after initial treatment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)