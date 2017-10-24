Puma reports strong growth in all regions

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma , which last week raised its outlook for 2017 sales and operating earnings, reported strong third-quarter sales growth in all regions, saying women’s sales got a boost from a new collection from singer Rihanna.

Puma, which rushed out preliminary figures last week, said third-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 23 percent in Europe, Middle East and Africa, 16 percent in the Americas and 10 percent in Asia/Pacific.

Puma said growth had been driven in particular by footwear, with sales up a currency adjusted 23 percent, and accessories, which rose 24 percent, while sales of apparel were up just 8 percent. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)