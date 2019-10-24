Puma ups guidance despite U.S. tariffs on China

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German sportswear group Puma raised sales and profit forecasts again on Thursday after a strong third quarter in all regions despite cautioning that it would take a hit from U.S. tariffs on China in the fourth quarter.

Third quarter sales rose by a currency adjusted 17% to 1.48 billion euros ($1.65 billion), ahead of average analyst forecasts for 1.45 billion, while operating earnings were up 25% to 162 million euros, in line with analyst expectations.

Puma said it now expects currency-adjusted sales to rise around 15% for the full year, up from a previous forecast for 13%, while operating earnings will come in at 420 million euros

to 430 million euros. ($1 = 0.8984 euros)