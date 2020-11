BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma announced on Tuesday that it has signed a collaboration with British singer Dua Lipa.

Puma’s partnerships with other celebrities like Selena Gomez and Rihanna in recent years have helped it grow sales faster than its bigger rivals Adidas and Nike, particularly for its women’s business. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)