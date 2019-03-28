Trafigura's Puma Energy appoints new finance chief

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Puma Energy, the retail and storage arm of commodities trader Trafigura, has appointed Andrew Kemp as its new chief financial officer (CFO), it said on Thursday.

Kemp replaces Denis Chazarain, who served as Puma’s CFO for 10 years.

Kemp is currently the Group Director of Finance at VEON Ltd, a subsidiary of international communications and technology company VEON, and will join Puma on June 10. Chazarain will leave Puma on June 30.

Trafigura owns about 49 percent of Puma, while Angola’s state oil firm Sonangol and Cochan Holdings, which is run by a former Angolan general, hold the rest. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)