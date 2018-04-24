U.S. tariffs could push Puma to shift production from China

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma is working on contingency plans to move some production from China to other Asian markets if U.S. tariffs are imposed on footwear, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Puma currently makes about a third of its products in China and is looking into moving production of goods for the U.S. market to countries like Vietnam and Indonesia, Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden told a conference call for journalists.

Gulden said moving production could take up to 12 months, adding that capacity freed up in Chinese factories could also be used to make products for the booming Chinese market. Other impacts of tariffs could be lower margins or higher prices, he added.