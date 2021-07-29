Puma flags near-term supply chain strain, says mid-term outlook positive

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma said on Thursday it remained concerned about the short-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its supply chain, but reiterated mid-term outlook for the sector and the company remained positive.

Puma also confirmed preliminary second-quarter sales and earnings figures released two weeks ago with currency-adjusted sales nearly doubling to 1.59 billion euros ($1.88 billion) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 109 million euros.

The company also reaffirmed its 2021 outlook for currency-adjusted sales increase of at least 20%. ($1 = 0.8435 euros) (Reporting by Tomasz Janowski;)