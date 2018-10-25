Puma lifts outlook as basketball launch goes well

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma raised its outlook for full-year sales and operating profit on Thursday as it reported strong sales growth in the Americas and Asia and said its first basketball shoe in 20 years had been well received.

Third quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 14 percent to 1.242 billion euros ($1.42 billion), while operating profit was up 28 percent to 130 million, beating average analyst forecasts for 1.2 billion and 119 million respectively.

Puma said it now expects that currency-adjusted sales for 2018 will rise between 14 and 16 percent, up from a previous 12-14 percent.

Operating profit will come in at 325 million to 335 million, up from a previous 310 million to 330 million, Puma added. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)