FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Corrections News
February 19, 2018 / 4:36 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-India's federal investigator seals PNB branch at heart of fraud - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in first paragraph to $1.77 billion, not million)

NEW DELHI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - India’s federal police has sealed the Mumbai branch of Punjab National Bank at the centre of a $1.77 billion loan fraud involving billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, state television said on Monday.

Three people including two employees of Punjab National Bank, India’s second largest state lender, have been arrested in the biggest fraud case in the country’s banking history. (Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.