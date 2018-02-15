India's Axis Bank says has sold transactions guaranteed by PNB

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India’s Axis Bank said on Thursday that it had dealt in transactions that had been guaranteed with letters of undertaking from Punjab National Bank , but it had since sold those transactions.

PNB, India’s second-largest state-run lender with assets of $120 billion, said in a filing on Wednesday that it had detected fraudulent transactions worth $1.77 billion at a single Mumbai branch.

Shares in PNB, which fell 10 percent on Wednesday, were down more than 5 percent in early trading on Thursday.