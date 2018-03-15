India's PNB detects another small fraud at branch at heart of $2 bln fraud

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - India’s Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of $2 billion fraud, according to a complaint with the federal police.

The new alleged fraud of around 91 million rupees involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.

A PNB spokesman had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI; Writing by Krishna N. Das ; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)