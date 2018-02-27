FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 27, 2018 / 3:54 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Punjab National Bank says scam may cost bank nearly $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - India’s Punjab National Bank said late on Monday that the amount of fraudulent transactions involving the bank could go up by about $204 million in addition to the $1.77 billion it had earlier reported.

Earlier this month, the state-run bank said it detected unauthorised transactions of about $1.77 billion at one of its Mumbai branches.

Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems Ltd, are suspected of colluding with two employees from Punjab National Bank in the fraud.

At least a dozen people - six from the bank and six more from Modi’s and Choksi’s companies - have been arrested. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.