Kazakhstan instructs PNB to support struggling local affiliate

NUR-SULTAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s financial regulator has instructed India’s Punjab National Bank to boost the capital of its Kazakh affiliate Tengri Bank , the regulatory agency said on Wednesday.

Tengri Bank, one of the smallest lenders in the Central Asian nation, limited customer withdrawals this month as its liquidity fell, and said it was discussing the situation with PNB, its biggest shareholder, an8d other stakeholders. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens)