FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 6, 2018 / 4:43 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-India's PNB says aiming to grow total business over 10 percent in 2018/19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 6 (Reuters) -

* India’s Punjab National Bank says aims to grow total business 10.8 percent in 2018/19 to 12 trln rupees

* India’s PNB says to use artificial intelligence, analytics for reconciliation of accounts and improving audit system

* PNB says has strengthened credit underwriting process to minimise fraud

* PNB says to give higher weightage to off-site monitoring, cut dependence on physical inspection to identify risks

* PNB says has constituted a stressed assets vertical for early identification of bad loans (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.