BRIEF-India's PNB says aiming to grow total business over 10 percent in 2018/19

MUMBAI, May 6 (Reuters) -

* India’s Punjab National Bank says aims to grow total business 10.8 percent in 2018/19 to 12 trln rupees

* India’s PNB says to use artificial intelligence, analytics for reconciliation of accounts and improving audit system

* PNB says has strengthened credit underwriting process to minimise fraud

* PNB says to give higher weightage to off-site monitoring, cut dependence on physical inspection to identify risks

* PNB says has constituted a stressed assets vertical for early identification of bad loans