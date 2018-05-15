FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 15, 2018 / 9:59 AM / in 22 minutes

India's Punjab National Bank posts near $2 bln quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank, the fourth-biggest Indian lender by assets, posted a $1.98 billion fourth-quarter net loss after being hit by a massive fraud.

The loss for the three months to March 31 came in at 134.17 billion rupees compared with a net profit of 2.62 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a statement. here

In what has been dubbed as the biggest fraud in India’s banking history, PNB in February disclosed two jeweller groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion by raising credit overseas using fake guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff at a Mumbai branch over several years. ($1 = 67.8550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Murali Anantharaman and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.