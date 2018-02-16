Indian police conduct searches in widening probe in bank fraud case

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India’s federal police have registered a case against jewelry retailer, Gitanjali, in a $1.77 billion fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), a source at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday.

The CBI is conducting searches at 20 locations in six cities of the Gitanjali group of firms promoted by Mehul Choksi, the source said.

Choksi, managing director of Gitanjali Gems, along with billionaire jeweler and diamond merchant Nirav Modi are accused of being at the centre of the fraud involving PNB, the country second-largest state-run lender .