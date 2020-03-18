U.S. bankruptcy judge warns states not to threaten potential Purdue Pharma settlement

State attorneys general must not get in the way if a mutibillion-dollar deal is reached to settle thousands of lawsuits against Purdue Pharma LP during the OxyContin-maker’s bankruptcy, the judge overseeing the Chapter 11 case warned on Wednesday.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, said that it was likely that any eventual settlement will include a substantial contribution by the billionaire Sackler family, which owns Purdue, in return for an end to lawsuits against the family.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33zTZjZ