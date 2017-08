July 18 (Reuters) - Purdue Pharma L.P. said on Tuesday that Raymond Sackler, one of the company's co-founders, had passed away on July 17 at age 97 after a brief illness.

Sackler and his brother bought Purdue Pharma in 1952 when it was located in New York City. The company relocated to Stamford, Connecticut, in 2000. bit.ly/2vgryGo