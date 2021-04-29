Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bankruptcy News

CORRECTED-Law firms representing Purdue Pharma to pay U.S. $1 mln -U.S. Justice Dept

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of company in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Law firms representing opioid maker Purdue Pharma in the company’s bankruptcy will relinquish $1 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice’s trustee program, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlement must still be approved the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the department said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up