CORRECTED-Law firms representing Purdue Pharma to pay U.S. $1 mln -U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Law firms representing opioid maker Purdue Pharma in the company’s bankruptcy will relinquish $1 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice’s trustee program, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The settlement must still be approved the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the department said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)