Drugmakers look to use Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy to settle opioid suits -WSJ

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers that face litigation over the opioid crisis are exploring a way to settle the cases by participating in Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing internal documents and a person familiar with the matter.

Five drugmakers battling the cases - Endo, J&J, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , Allergan Plc and Mallinckrodt Plc - are looking to enact a global settlement of the litigation that would be implemented through Purdue’s Chapter 11 case, the WSJ reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The mechanism, if successful, would allow the companies to contribute money into a trust set up through the bankruptcy in exchange for a complete release from liability, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2nVksYH)

OxyContin maker Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in September, succumbing to pressure from more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company helped fuel the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic.

Purdue, Mallinckrodt, Endo, J&J, Teva and Allergan were not immediately available to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)