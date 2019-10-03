Tokio Marine to buy U.S. insurer Pure Group for about $3 bln -Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokio Marine Holdings Inc will buy U.S. insurer Pure Group for about $3 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Tokio Marine will bring Pure Group under its umbrella within the financial year ending in March, the newspaper said without saying where it got the information.

Tokio Marine separately said its chief executive would hold a news conference in Tokyo at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) regarding an overseas investment.