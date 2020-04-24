Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Dallas company agrees to stop touting 'ozone therapy' as COVID-19 remedy

Jonathan Stempel

A Dallas office that promotes “ozone therapy” has agreed to stop offering it as a means to prevent or cure COVID-19, under a settlement with the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Justice had filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Purity Health and Wellness Centers and its owner of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic by making false claims about its ozone therapy on Instagram, to further a “predatory” wire fraud scheme.

