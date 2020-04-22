IN BRIEF: U.S. sues Dallas company over claims its 'ozone therapy' cures COVID-19

The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a Dallas company and its owner from allegedly exploiting the coronavirus pandemic by claiming that their “ozone therapy” can prevent or cure COVID-19.

In a complaint filed in Dallas federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice said Purity Health and Wellness Centers has made false claims about its ozone therapy on Instagram to further its “predatory” wire fraud scheme, while knowing or consciously ignoring that COVID-19 has no known medical cure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KDaOC9