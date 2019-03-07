Light rail project in D.C. suburbs survives new challenge by trail users

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday rebuffed a conservation group’s second attempt to derail Maryland’s Purple Line, a $5.6 billion light rail project designed to improve connections between the capital and its suburbs.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, whose 2017 ruling for the Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail’s was reversed on appeal, said the group “fares no better” by recasting their environmental claims as violations of transit-planning and historic-preservation laws.

