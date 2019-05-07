Purplebricks to exit Australia, review U.S. business as CEO leaves

May 7 (Reuters) - Online estate agent Purplebricks said on Tuesday its founder Michael Bruce would step down as chief executive immediately as the company winds down its Australian operations and reviews its U.S. business.

The company said it had promoted Chief Operating Officer Vic Darvey to CEO and affirmed its revised revenue forecast of 130 million pounds to 140 million pounds ($170.5 million-$183.7 million) issued in February. ($1 = 0.7623 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)