Purplebricks names interim U.S. boss amid review of business

May 20 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc named Phil Felice as the interim boss of its U.S. operations on Monday, tasked with overseeing the online estate agent’s review of the business.

Purplebricks had said last month it would review its U.S. operations after admitting it had chased international growth too quickly and saw its founder and chief executive officer, Michael Bruce, quitting.

Felice was Purplebricks’ vice president of sales in the United States during 2017-2019 and was appointed as executive vice president of the business earlier this year, the company said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)