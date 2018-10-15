FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Purplebricks forays into Germany with Homeday stake purchase

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British online estate agent Purplebricks said on Monday it entered into a joint venture with German publisher Axel Springer to jointly buy a 25.9 percent stake in German online estate agent Homeday.

The 50-50 joint-venture company will have a valuation of 25.4 million euros. Purplebricks’ investment in Homeday, which marks its first foray into Germany, will be 12.7 million euros for a 12.9 percent holding, it said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

