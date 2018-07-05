FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Web real estate agent Purplebricks sees revenue double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - British online estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc nearly doubled revenue in the year to April 30, the company said on Thursday, as it drew market share from traditional players and entered new markets including a handful of U.S. states.

The company’s full-year revenue jumped to 93.7 million pounds ($123.96 million) from 46.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Purplebricks launched in the United States last September - its third market after Britain and Australia - and the company said that as of June it was operating in six U.S. states. ($1 = 0.7559 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)

