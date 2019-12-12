CORRECTED-Purplebricks posts profit in first-half on higher home sale fees

(Corrects to say company reported pro forma profit, not a loss, in the year-ago period in the second paragraph)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK online estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc PURP.L reported a profit in the first-half, as it earned higher fees from selling more houses on its website and put forth a plan to grow its market share to 10% in its core market.

The company, which uses a low-fee model to win business from bigger, more established estate agents, reported an adjusted operating profit of 1.6 million pounds ($2.05 million), compared to a profit of 6.2 million pounds a year earlier on a pro forma basis.

Purplebricks said the losses and costs related to the closure of its U.S. and Australia businesses earlier this year was going as planned and within the range of 10 million pounds to 14 million pounds.