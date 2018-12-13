Purplebricks trims FY revenue forecast on UK challenges

Dec 12 (Reuters) - British online estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc trimmed the upper end of its revenue forecast for the year on Thursday, citing a challenging UK property market on the run in to the country’s planned departure from the European Union.

The company said its low-fee model and expansion overseas half-year revenue jump 75 percent and it predicted it would continue to win market share from Britain’s big incumbent players.

But it also said that revenue for the year was now expected to be between 165-175 million pounds ($220.9 million), compared with its prior forecast of 165-185 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7922 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)